3 months until the 2024 Great American Eclipse! 3 months until the 2024 Great American Eclipse!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s 3 months until the 2024 Great American Eclipse on April 8!

For Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, it will be a partial eclipse, with nearly 65% of the sun eclipsed at its max.

The totality will stretch from Texas through the Missouri and Ohio Valleys into Northern New England. If you have a plan to go, getting accommodations now is a must.

For everything eclipse at actionnewsjax.com, click here. You can find more in the “Buresh Blog” here.

