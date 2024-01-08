JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s 3 months until the 2024 Great American Eclipse on April 8!

For Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, it will be a partial eclipse, with nearly 65% of the sun eclipsed at its max.

The totality will stretch from Texas through the Missouri and Ohio Valleys into Northern New England. If you have a plan to go, getting accommodations now is a must.

For everything eclipse at actionnewsjax.com, click here. You can find more in the “Buresh Blog” here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.