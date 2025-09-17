3 Northeast Florida distilleries nominated for national awards

Three local distilleries are being recognized by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Poll.

St. Augustine Distillery, located at 112 Riberia Street, is nominated in three categories:

City Gate Spirits, located at 11 St. George Street in St. Augustine, is nominated in the following category:

Manifest Distilling, located at 960 East Forsyth Street in Jacksonville, like the St. Augustine Distillery, is up for Best Craft Distillery Tour.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The 20 nominees in each category were chosen by a panel of experts, USA TODAY said.

Readers can vote in each category once per day until voting ends on Monday, October 13 at noon ET. The 10 winners in each category will be announced on Wednesday, October 22.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.