$32.4 million project announced to revitalize & protect Duval County beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval county’s coastlines are no stranger to taking a beating during hurricanes and tropical storms.

However, now, at the turn of the new year, the Army Corps of Engineers is set to get a $32.4 million project underway to protect and rebuild the coastlines of Jacksonville, Atlantic, and Neptune beach.

Overall, it serves as a project that Captain Rob Emahiser with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue told Action News Jax will help first responders save lives in the long run.

“The sand there is so narrow at high tide, we can’t get on the beach to drive. If someone needs our help, we’re going to be taking the street to the nearest access. So for us, once that gets wider, it’ll be a huge help,” Captain Emahiser told Action News Jax on Sunday.

The over $32 million project will also work to protect from storm surge those who call the Duval County coastline home, while giving tourists like Jessica Shesko a reason to come back.

“Knowing that a community has the reinforcements to you know, secure these buildings, the beaches, keep everybody safe is really comforting

