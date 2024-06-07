38th annual Georgia Artists With DisAbilities Exhibition running June 7-20th

Brunswick, GA — The 38th annual Georgia Artists with DisAbilities Exhibition, showcasing the extraordinary talents of artists with disabilities, will open on First Friday, June 7th, at the Wilcox Gallery in the Historic Ritz Theatre.

Sponsored by The Pilot Clubs of Metro Atlanta, the exhibit will feature a diverse array of mediums, including paintings, photographs, clay pottery, and textiles. The opening reception will be held from 5 – 8 pm, and the exhibit will run through June 20, 2024.

As part of an 8-city tour across Georgia, Brunswick is a selected venue to display these inspiring works. “The work is always outstanding and inspiring,” said Heather Heath, Executive Director of Golden Isles Arts & Humanities. She added, “And the Penguin Project production of The Music Man JR will also be running June 13-16 at the Ritz, so we are proud to be showcasing the talent of both visual artists and dramatic artists who have disabilities and showing that a disability does not hinder creativity.”

Founded in 1985 by the Pilot Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Georgia Artists with DisAbilities, Inc. aims to provide avenues for artists with disabilities to display their artistic accomplishments and to raise public awareness of their talents. Georgia District Pilot Clubs support the organization.

Visitors are encouraged to join Golden Isles Arts & Humanities on Friday, June 7th, for the opening reception or visit the gallery during their regular hours, Tuesday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, or by appointment. For more information, visit Georgia Artists with DisAbilities or Golden Isles Arts, or call 912-262-6934.

