4 companies submit bids to assist City of Jacksonville with Everbank Stadium proposed renovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four companies have entered bids to help the City of Jacksonville through the planning and construction side of the proposed renovation of Everbank Stadium.

Gilbane, CES Consultants Inc and McCall Construction Management all have local ties to Jacksonville, while Legends Project Development is an international project management company with offices in the U.S. and Europe.

Back in December, we spoke with Mike Weinstein, who is helping lead negotiations on behalf of the city, told us the company ultimately selected for the job will primarily help ensure the plans proposed by the Jacksonville Jaguars are feasible and monitor the actual construction.

“So, we’re on a good track, but this is a very important piece. As well as the finance piece, as well as the other benefits to the community in addition to the stadium that will be part of this package,” Weinstein said.

Also in December, we told you that the City extended the window for companies to finalize their bids.

The deal proposed by the Jaguars would involve the city spending more than a billion dollars, splitting the total cost of the stadium renovation and the construction of a new entertainment district on the Eastside 50-50 with the team.

The Jaguars, for its part, have awarded the following bids for the stadium project:

Architect – HOK

Pre-construction – AECOM Hunt + Barton Malow

Geotech – Langan

Surveying – ETM

Phase 1 environmental – Terracon Consultants

Project management - Impact DM

