45 pounds of marijuana seized by Columbia County deputy checking on sleeping driver

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Columbia County deputy doing a wellness check on a driver sleeping in his car on the side of the road ended with the seizure of over 45 pounds of marijuana.

A concerned citizen called to report the sleeping man at about 8:14 a.m. Friday on the side of the road near the lanes of travel at US-441 near SE Happy Valley Glen, a Columbia County news release states.

Deputies arrived and approached the vehicle to check the wellbeing of the driver and detected a strong odor of alcohol, the news release states. They also saw vomit on the car and the driver, the news release states.

The driver was identified by a California driver’s license as Andres Murillomota. He gave deputies verbal consent to search his vehicle, the news release states.

“ ... Deputies located two suitcases inside,” the news release states. “The combined content of these suitcases when opened revealed over 45 pounds of vacuum packed marijuana.”

Murillomota is facing cannabis tracking charges.

Andres Murillomota Andres Murillomota was booked into the Columbia County Jail on Friday morning and is facing drug charges. (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

Seized marijuana More than 45 pounds of marijuana seized in Columbia County Friday on June 6, 2025. (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

