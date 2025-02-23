50 people become American citizens at annual World of Nations Celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual World of Nations Celebration in Downtown Jacksonville kicked off this weekend with its yearly tradition: a naturalization ceremony.

The City of Jacksonville says 50 people became American citizens Saturday morning, originating from 33 different countries.

“Jacksonville first welcomed you as immigrants. Our city then welcomed you as citizens yesterday. And together, we will welcome those who come tomorrow,” the city said on social media.

In 2024, 10 people participated in the ceremony. In 2023, there were 30.

Visitors to the event were encouraged to take a trip around the world, getting the opportunity to try foods and experience traditions from 35 different countries including Brazil, the Bahamas, Nicaragua and Jamaica.

See photos from this year’s ceremony below:

0 of 8 World of Nations Naturalization Ceremony 2025 in Jacksonville Ceremony held on February 22nd, 2025 World of Nations Naturalization Ceremony 2025 in Jacksonville Ceremony held on February 22nd, 2025 World of Nations Naturalization Ceremony 2025 in Jacksonville Ceremony held on February 22nd, 2025 World of Nations Naturalization Ceremony 2025 in Jacksonville Ceremony held on February 22nd, 2025 World of Nations Naturalization Ceremony 2025 in Jacksonville Ceremony held on February 22nd, 2025 World of Nations Naturalization Ceremony 2025 in Jacksonville Ceremony held on February 22nd, 2025 World of Nations Naturalization Ceremony 2025 in Jacksonville Ceremony held on February 22nd, 2025

