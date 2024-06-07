50-year-old man dead after crashing into utility pole, signs on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead after a car crash on Atlantic Boulevard, marking the 70th traffic fatality in Duval County so far this year, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said his SUV drifted off the road onto a sidewalk. Then, the SUV hit a street sign, a utility pole, and finally a Captain D’s restaurant sign.

He was found unresponsive.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue provided life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arrival.

The victim’s SUV was the only car involved in the crash.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said the driver may have experienced a medical emergency. Investigators are going to rely on the Medical Examiner’s forensic pathology report.

