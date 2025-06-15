5,000-mile pontoon journey launched by Florida Man to help families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Founder of the Makin’ Wake movement, Darren Hayes, embarked on his third journey to raise support for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

The journey included a 5,500-mile trip around the Great Loop on a pontoon boat.

Hayes is five days into his journey and expects to pass through Jacksonville on June 15.

“This isn’t about boating, it’s about hope,” Hayes says. “Every mile is for the families going through the toughest times of their lives. I want them to know they’re not alone.”

The journey was launched from Worldwide Yacht Sales in Tierra Verde, FL, Makin’ Wake Title Sponsor.

Hayes plans to document his expedition on social media and share stories of the families that RMHC has helped, as well as others he meets along the way.

The expedition spans across more than 20 states and thousands of waterways, and he will be stopping in cities to meet community members.

Hayes has completed two previous cross-country missions to champion the cause.

