565 manatees were reported dead in Florida last year: Here’s what we’ve learned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute released its final manatee mortality numbers for 2024.

Last year, 565 of the sea cows were reported dead, with 100 in Brevard County alone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

While not ideal, that number is lower than the 739 five-year average.

Below are the local numbers. Note that they are much lower due to manatee populations being larger in central and southern Florida:

Local manatee deaths (2024)

Of the local deaths, two in Duval and two in St. Johns county were attributed to watercraft collisions.

Human-related causes were responsible for about 30% of the total number of deaths in Florida that had a determined cause. FWC says 2024 has the second-highest observed number of structure-related (water control structures and navigational locks) deaths, with 17 incidents total.

Of note is just how many calves didn’t survive the year.

154 calves total died in 2024, far outpacing the previous high of 129 reported in 2013.

The FWC says this may not be as concerning as it initially appears. The research institute says it is a likely sign of increased birth, meaning more manatees are recovering and reproducing.

Read: Number of reported Florida manatee deaths declined in 2023, red tide and collisions remain threats

Over half of the calf deaths were reported in the Indian River Lagoon, which is currently the subject of a lawsuit against the state.

The environmental group. Bear Warriors United, alleges that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection violated the Endangered Species Act by reportedly allowing wastewater discharges into the lagoon.

The group says the pollution has contributed to the death of seagrass, which Manatees need to survive.

The lawsuit came after a record 1100 manatee deaths were reported in 2021, heavily concentrated in that area. The case is expected to go to trial.

According to preliminary data by the FWC, there have been three manatee deaths locally so far in 2025.

Two died in Putnam County, while another in Duval County died from cold stress last week.

Read: Doctors at Sea Turtle Hospital at UF Whitney Lab saw highest influx of sea turtles in January

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.