60-year-old bicyclist struck by car in St. Augustine, neighbors believe speeding was involved

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — 60-year-old bicyclist Cary Sparks is in critical condition after being hit by a car in St. Augustine.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it happened late Wednesday evening outside the Arbors at Valencia subdivision.

Some neighbors told Action News Jax a crash like this was inevitable because of the speeding problem along U.S. 1. Resident Brett Jenkins suspects speeding and possibly racing were involved. Jenkins said the neighborhood has been vocal about getting a stop sign to slow down traffic.

“If one of my kids get hit by a car from speeding because we can’t put speed bumps in, then they’re going to pay for it and not monetarily wise either,” Jenkins said.

Neighbors said Cary Sparks collected trash on the side of the roads in St. Augustine. Community members came together just one year ago to buy him the e-bike he was riding when he was hit.

Nationwide, Florida ranks near the top for the most bicycle-related crashes. Closer to home, St. Johns County had 31 bicycle crashes from the start of the year through the middle of June, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Meanwhile, Duval County had 140.

Jenkins said he sees more roads getting built in St. Augustine which he believes is bringing reckless driving along U.S. 1.

“Between Watson Road and Old Moultrie Road, there’s fatal accidents all the time every day. You’re going to hear Station 51 going up and down the street,” Jenkins said.

Since the crash, many people have been sending well wishes to Cary on Facebook.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for an update on Cary’s condition, but we have yet to hear back.

