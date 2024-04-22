Local

7-year-old boy killed in ATV crash in Putnam County

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Palatka, Fla. — Tragedy at the Hog Waller Mug Bog and ATV Park in Palatka.

A 7-year-old boy was killed Sunday afternoon when the ATV he was riding on flipped.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the boy was sitting on the ATV behind an adult driver. The driver took a sharp turn, and the ATV flipped.

It landed on the child as the child hit a tree stump, investigators said.

He later died at the hospital.

The 32-year-old driver had minor injuries.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

