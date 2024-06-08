75-year-old Charlton County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of children

FOLKSTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit has arrested and charged Thomas McKeown, 75, of Charlton County, Georgia, with three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children. The arrest occurred on Tuesday, June 4.

The GBI CEACC Unit investigated McKeown’s online activities following a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The report indicated possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to a search warrant at McKeown’s residence, resulting in his arrest. The GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in executing the search warrant.

McKeown is currently booked into the Coffee County Jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing efforts of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, the ICAC Task Force aims to identify and apprehend individuals involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material.

The ICAC Program, established by the U.S. Department of Justice, addresses the rising number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the spread of child sexual abuse material, and the increased online activities of predators seeking unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information regarding other cases of child exploitation is encouraged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

