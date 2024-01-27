76 Annual Jacksonville Boat Show this weekend, here's what to expect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The North Florida Marine Association is hosting the 76th Annual Jacksonville Boat Show this weekend.

Taking place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, this beloved North Florida event has been bringing together the boating community since 1947.

This year’s Boat Show aims to bring new dealers to the Convention Center while ensuring attendees will see even more boat brands than in prior shows.

Showgoers will enjoy days of water-related fun, family-friendly activities, and educational seminar. As well as amazing deals on hundreds of boats and thousands of accessories.

Click here for tickets.

Boat Show attendees will also be among the first to see and board brand-new models of all types of watercraft, including fishing boats, cruisers, ski boats, pontoons, inflatables, personal watercraft, and more.

The 76th Annual Jacksonville Boat Show highlights include:

Daily: A wide range of vendors will feature boating accessories, resources, tips, and gear. See the latest boat models on display throughout the Prime Osborn’s 75,000 square-foot show floor.

Daily: Live music will be on deck, featuring Mango, the 1-Man Island Band! Mango’s style has been described as Harry Belafonte meets Jimmy Buffett meets Bob Marley. An awesome vibe!

Saturday: The first 100 kids to visit the Jacksonville Sail and Power Squadron booth (#B10-11) on Saturday only will receive a FREE life vest.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Donna Frantz with Fishing 101 will host FREE Kids Fishing Clinics. The first 100 kids each day to complete the interactive clinic will receive a rod and reel combo.

Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m.: During seminar presentations, Captain Kevin Faver and Captain Kirk Waltz of The Outdoors Show on 1010XL will discuss fishing tips, tricks, and tactics.

Hours and Admission:

Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center is located at 1000 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204. Boat Show hours are; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 27; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 28.

Admission is $15 for adults; $5 for children 12 and under; and $12 for seniors, military, and first responders with ID.

Food is purchased from the vendors and is not included with admission.

Pets are not allowed unless they are certified service animals.

Click here for more information.

Note: Parking for the general public is $10.00 per automobile per day.

