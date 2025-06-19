$80 trash pickup rate hike proposal being considered in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to move forward with the notification process for their proposed Solid Waste Assessment trash pickup rate hike.

Currently, the rate is set at $254 a year. The proposed rate hike would bump up the bill to $334 for 2026, and $394 for 2027.

“The Non-Ad Valorem Assessment, the MSBU provides us 70 percent of our funding. This year was a little dip because we did receive some General Fund Transfer to assist us through this year, as well as there are some funds in the budget for next year,” said Greg Caldwell, Director of Public Works for St. Johns County.

Now, the Solid Waste Division said they are trying to get back on track. Roseann Redmond has been living in St. Johns County for over a decade. She’s not thrilled about the idea of paying a higher bill.

“I usually wait two or three weeks before I put it out, and they want to charge me more,” said Redmond. “Bills are high enough without having to pay more.”

Marrcus Bailey has been living in St. Johns County his entire life. He also does not agree with the potential rate hike.

“That’s just preposterous what they got going on,” said Bailey.

Residents in St. Johns County will soon be receiving letters notifying them of the proposed rate hike changes.

The rate hike is not official because Florida law requires a public hearing for a special assessment rate increase.

The public hearing will be held during a Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. As of now, the county has it scheduled for August 5th.

