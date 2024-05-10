86th Annual Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet this Saturday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — This Sat., May 11, the 86th Annual Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet will cruise by at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.

According to promoters of the event, the one-day celebration is held on the Saturday before Mother’s Day in May. The celebration features fresh seafood, local culture, boating, water sports, an inside look at the shrimping industry, arts, and crafts, and a variety of leisure activities.

The Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet is an all-day event:

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Kid’s fishing tournament at Liberty Ship Park.

1-2 p.m. - Blessing of the Fleet at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.

1-4 p.m. - The Page Brother’s Band will perform live at the intersection of Newcastle and Gloucester Street.

2:30 p.m. - Boat Race with the St. Simons Surf Sailors.

3-5 p.m. - Cooking Demonstration in the Jekyll Square in Historic Downtown Brunswick.

4-7 p.m. - Live music will occur at the intersection of Newcastle and Gloucester Street.

5-6:30 p.m. - Fashion show in Machen Square in Historic Downtown Brunswick.

Organizers said the party begins with the boat parade and blessing at 1 p.m. with a block party along Newcastle and Gloucester Street to follow.

Click here for more information and a full list of events.

