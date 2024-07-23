Local

89 people prosecuted as U.S. Attorney’s Office combats COVID fraud in Florida

COVID fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Middle District of Florida United States Attorney’s Office has prosecuted 89 people for COVID-19 fraud so far, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

In total, those people tried to defraud the government of more than $84.5 million.

According to the release, 67 people have already been found guilty and prosecution is pending for the other 22.

Teams have completed the forfeiture of $20 million in funds that were fraudulently obtained. More than $18 million in additional pandemic fraud proceeds have been seized and are pending civil or criminal forfeiture, according to the release.

“The Middle District of Florida United States Attorney’s Office continues to pursue, investigate, prosecute, and recover money from those who were engaged in fraud schemes designed to steal benefits intended for Americans coping with the myriad impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg said in the release.

