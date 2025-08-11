8th annual Emergency Preparedness Conference for Persons with Disabilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During Hurricane season, preparation is key, especially for those who may face additional challenges during emergencies. To support this effort, the Center for Independent Living of Jacksonville hosted its annual Emergency Preparedness Conference for Persons with Disabilities.

This conference was held at the Schultz Center and included presentations from experts who provided individuals with the resources, training, and information they need to navigate emergencies.

Representatives from American Red Cross, Mayo Clinic, JFRD, and others were in attendance. Jose Morales, ADA Manager of CIL Jacksonville, explained that they work with these organizations to help better serve and support individuals with disabilities.

“We are kind of like a resource center where we try to work with all the agencies, Division of Blind Services works with us, the Spina Bifida Association works with us, we work with the Cancer Association, we work with all the different disability groups that we can get in touch with to make sure they’re connected to us. We also have staff interpreters and actual staff with durable medical equipment at each special needs shelter. So, we deliver like we go into the shelters during hurricanes, in this case, and during other disasters we activate, so if people need medical equipment or interpreters, we are ready there and we are connected to our umbrella of partners to make that other disability types get covered.”

Emergency Preparedness Conference 2025 (Elandra Fernandez)

Emergency Preparedness Conference 2025 (Elandra Fernandez)

This conference also featured breakout panel sessions that covered topics such as common challenges, essential equipment, important documents to have ready, and best practices, along with what to avoid during an emergency.

Action News Jax’s Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh offered storm survival tips, including identifying a safe place in advance, staying away from windows, and remaining indoors until the storm has passed.

“You want to be in the most interior portion of your room, with no windows so think about that in your house, which room does not have an exterior wall, maybe it’s a bathroom, maybe it’s a closet somewhere what you can put your family in, under some stairs perhaps if you have a closet under stairs. You have to know where to go, seconds matter,” said Bedenbaugh.

Sarah Sullivan, Vice President of Advocacy and Family Support at the Arc Jacksonville, emphasized the importance of having legal documents in order and understanding your legal rights in the event of an emergency.

“You definitely want to make decisions and take action before the disaster strikes, assess personal needs,” said Sullivan. “Have your own individual plan in place and be self-sufficient.”

Emergency Preparedness Conference 2025 (Elandra Fernandez)

Michael McCormick with Florida Poison Control also discussed ways to prevent poisoning after a disaster, such as knowing when to discard food and taking safety precautions when returning to your yard.

Emergency Preparedness Conference 2025 (Elandra Fernandez)

CIL Jacksonville is urging the disability community to prepare in advance and prioritize safety during a disaster or storm.

For more information: Listen to WOKV’s weather special: WOKV First Alert Weather: Preparing for the Storm

©2025 Cox Media Group