9-year-old in serious condition, bleeding from head in St. Augustine

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 9-year-old is in serious condition and bleeding from the head, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue responded to Chapin Street in St. Augustine.

SJCFR told Action News Jax that there was a bullet on the floor next to the child.

The child is being transported to the hospital.

