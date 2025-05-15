Local

The 90s return and stick around for days

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 15, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville, FLA. — Drivers can expect a dry commute Thursday morning.

Temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s.

Later, it will warm up to the lower to mid-90s inland, near 90 degrees at the coast.

The heat could be near record levels through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be hot and dry, with temperatures in the mid-90s.

  • TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. HIGH: 94 (Record: 97 - 1967)
  • TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 66
  • FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 66/94 (Record: 96 - 1995)
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 67/96 (Record: 96 - 1995)
  • SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 68/95 (Record: 96 - 1899)
  • MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 69/94 (Record: 97 - 1960)
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 70/94 (Record: 99 - 1962)
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. 70/93

