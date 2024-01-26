Local

911 Fight Night: Brawl of the Badges partners with the Florida Man Games

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is hosting 911 Fight Night: Brawl of the Badges in partnership with the Florida Man Games on February 24th at Francis Field.

There will be 5 bouts featuring the Police Athletic League Boxing Program.

In addition, there will be several celebrity judges. Details will be released as the date gets closer.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for this event, please send SJCSO a message or email media@sjso.org

911 Fight Night

