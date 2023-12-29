98-year-old St. Johns County man puts 4,000 miles on his ‘trike’ riding in his neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At 98, Edmund Barron can likely be found cruising the streets of his St. Johns County neighborhood.

“I got an electric trike, and it keeps me alive, I think,” Barron said. “I go around and meet all my neighbors.”

He and his wife, Florence, moved to St. Johns in August of 2020, during the peak of the pandemic. Barron was craving a little socialization.

“Everybody around here knows me,” Barron said. “Very often, I stop and talk to them, and it’s my way of socializing.”

His big red trike has become a staple in the Watersong community. His neighbors have called him an inspiration. He and his wife are the oldest couple in the community at 98 and 94 years old. They’ve been married for 69 years, and one of their favorite things to do together is watching home movies.

“You know, we had five kids, big family, a lot of get togethers, a lot of a lot of good times,” Barron said.

He met his wife while serving in the navy during World War II. Beyond their children, the couple has 14 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

“It’s always good to have things like good marriage. I think that makes a big difference, and we’ve had, I think, an excellent marriage,” Barron said. “Right now, Florence is having a little bit of trouble mentally, but not too serious yet. Right now, my health is going a little bit downhill.”

Barron has been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and need oxygen sometimes. However, it hasn’t slowed him down. In fact, he recently just put 4,000 miles on his trike! That averages to a little more than 100 miles a month.

“I’ve just been very lucky.” Barron said “I’ve been healthy all my life, and I think a big part of that is exercise.”

