AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ in Florida for Independence Day holiday travel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As AAA prepares to reportedly rescue nearly 800,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble during the week of Independence Day, it will also provide a free service to keep impaired drivers off the road. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Florida and other select states, offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

For over 25 years, the Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways. When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member.

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines

Provided from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3rd to 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 8th.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Service Areas:

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Michigan

North Dakota

Nebraska

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Colorado (Denver)

North Carolina (Charlotte)

Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

