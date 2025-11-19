AAA predicts record Thanksgiving travel for Florida

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and millions of people in Florida are expected to hit the roads, skies, and waterways for the holidays.

AAA estimates that about 4.65 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, November 25, and Monday, December 1. This represent a 2.6% increase from last year and sets a new Thanksgiving travel record for the state.

“Floridians are embracing the Thanksgiving spirit with record-breaking travel plans this year,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Whether it’s driving across the state or flying across the country, people are making time to connect with loved ones. Even with concerns about flight cancellations, travelers are showing flexibility and resilience and relying most on driving.”

According to AAA, Wednesday, November 26, is expected to be the busiest travel day, with heavy congestion on major roadways.

The Florida Highway Patrol says troopers will be keeping a close watch for drunk, drowsy, and aggressive drivers. This year marks the first Thanksgiving under Florida’s new Super Speeder Law, which imposes tougher penalties on drivers exceeding 100 mph.

AAA advises travelers hoping to avoid major delays to head out before noon on Tuesday. The agency also projects that nearly 299,000 Floridians will travel by air, and more than 87,000 will use buses, trains, or cruise ships.

