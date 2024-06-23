AAA reports 4.5 million Floridians to travel during 4th of July week, setting new records

TAMPA, Fla. — AAA has announced that a record-breaking 4.5 million Floridians are expected to travel during the upcoming Independence Day week. This contributes to a national forecast of 70.9 million Americans traveling 50 miles or more from home, setting new records for both Florida and the U.S. during the holiday period from June 29 to July 7.

“The summer travel season is off to a hot start, and we expect to set new travel records on the road and in the sky during the week of Independence Day,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “There will be 3.5 million more travelers than last year. That means even more people at airports and popular attractions like beaches, lakes, and theme parks.”

Despite inflation concerns, travel numbers are buoyed by increased consumer confidence, wages, and spending. Consumer spending is expected to rise by 5.5% compared to last year, with a modest 2.5% growth in real GDP. Gas prices in Florida averaged $3.32 per gallon in June, slightly lower than the previous year’s average.

Road Travel

A record 60.6 million Americans, including 3.9 million Floridians, are projected to travel by car. “Road travelers should prepare for congestion in the afternoon and evening hours, particularly near larger metro areas, theme parks, and popular attractions,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. He advises drivers to be patient and minimize distractions.

Air Travel

Nationally, 5.74 million people are expected to fly, marking a 7% increase from last year. Domestic airfare is slightly cheaper this year, with an average roundtrip ticket costing $800. AAA recommends arriving at airports two hours early, reserving parking ahead of time, and using carry-on luggage to save time.

Other Modes of Transportation

More than 4.6 million people will travel by buses, cruises, and trains, a 9% increase from last year. Cruises are particularly popular, with Alaska cruises driving demand for destinations like Seattle and Anchorage.

Best and Worst Times to Travel

According to transportation data provider INRIX, the worst times to travel by car are between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on July 4th. Drivers should aim to travel in the morning to avoid congestion, especially around larger metro areas.

Top Destinations

Top domestic destinations include Seattle, Orlando, and Anchorage, while international travelers are favoring Vancouver, London, and Rome.

Family Road Trip Safety

AAA, in partnership with Chicco, offers safety tips for families, such as checking car seat fit, securing loose items, and packing an emergency kit. Mapping out the route and bringing entertainment for children are also recommended.

