AAA: Thanksgiving travel to break records

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
An estimated 79.9 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year in the United States, according to AAA.

That’s 1.7 million more people than last year.

More than 4.5 million Floridians are forecast to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. AAA says that’s an all-time high.

According to a news release, the increase is driven by economic growth, declining inflation, and strong income gains.

