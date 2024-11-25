AAA’s “Tow to Go” program will be available for members, non-members over Thanksgiving holiday

AAA is launching its “Tow to Go” service for Thanksgiving weekend to make sure people have safe rides home.

The free service will be active from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday.

AAA - The Auto Club Group said in a news release said the aim of “Tow to Go” is to prevent people from driving impaired and get their vehicle home safely too. The program should be used as a last resort, AAA said, but is free to those who need it.

To utilize the “Tow to Go” service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Here are the guidelines for the program:

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

A confidential local ride will be given to one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. Tow to Go is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

The program is available in the following states:

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Michigan

North Dakota

Nebraska

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Colorado (Denver)

North Carolina (Charlotte)

Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2018-2022, more than 830 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver (NHTSA).

“Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA, and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

