Accident closes US 1 in St. Augustine | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC ⚠️

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
US 1 crash St. Augustine Crews are on the scene Wednesday morning of a multiple-vehicle crash with confirmed entrapment at the intersection of US1 North and Line Island Road in St. Augustine. All northbound lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are on the scene Wednesday morning of a multiple-vehicle crash with confirmed entrapment at the intersection of US1 North and Line Island Road in St. Augustine. All northbound lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m.

One person is reported in critical condition and an extrication is in progress, according to the St. Johns Fire Rescue.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route.

