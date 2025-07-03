Local

Accident involving semi trucks causing I-295 backups

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Accident with semi trucks causing I-295 backups in Jacksonville
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 6:50 A.M.: An accident involving two semi trucks is causing traffic delays on Interstate 295 southbound Thursday morning. Emergency crews are on the scene. A view from traffic cameras show that the roadway appears to be down to one lane.

