Accused drug dealer arrested for manslaughter after woman’s fentanyl overdose: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspected drug dealer is being charged with manslaughter following the overdose death of a woman in East Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The police investigation began in March after a 23-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room, later determined to have been caused by a fentanyl overdose. JSO said its investigators learned that she was visiting Florida from up north.

After reviewing the evidence, the Narcotics Overdose Investigations Unit reported that 38-year-old Taira Mrochek supplied her with the drugs that ultimately killed her.

Mrochek was arrested on May 21 at her home in Atlantic Beach, according to an arrest report obtained by Action News Jax.

“Our detectives in our Narcotics and Narcotics Overdose Investigation Units work tirelessly to get dangerous drugs off our street and arrest those to put those drugs in our community,” said JSO on Monday. “We’ll work with the State Attorney’s Office to make sure justice is served in this case.”

Mrochek’s arraignment is currently scheduled for June 23.

