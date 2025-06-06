Local

Accused Neptune Beach porch pirate, car burglar arrested

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Kaitlyn Thurston Kaitlyn Thurston is facing charges of theft after Neptune Beach police said she broke into a car and stole packages from a porch. (Neptune Beach Police Department)
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A woman is facing multiple theft charges after Neptune Beach police said she broke into a car and stole packages from a porch. Kaitlyn Thurston, 31, remained in Duval County jail Friday morning after being arrested Thursday.

Neptune Beach police they received a call Sunday from a resident reporting a car burglary. Later in the day, another resident reported packages were stolen from a nearby porch. Another person said the person tried to steal a bike from their home, but they were caught on surveillance video, police said.

Police arrested Thurston at her home. Police said Thurston admitted to the crimes and officers recovered all of the stolen items and returned them to the owners.

