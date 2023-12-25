Local

The Acosta Bridge will be lit in Christmas Colors from sunset to sunrise

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Acosta Bridge Acosta Bridge 2022 - Holiday Lights (Jeffrey Leeser)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, the Acosta Bridge will be lit for the celebration of Christmas.

The Acosta Bridge will stay lit from sunset to sunrise.

JTA wishes those celebrating a merry Christmas.

