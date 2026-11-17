JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax announced Monday that longtime anchor Phil Amato will retire this month, concluding a 42-year career in broadcast news, with 33 of those years on Jacksonville television.

Amato’s final day on the air will be Wednesday, November 25.

For more than three decades, Amato has helped tell Jacksonville’s story, guiding viewers through breaking news, changing times, and thousands of mornings.

Amato posted on Facebook this morning that during his years of covering the River City, Jacksonville became home, saying in part:

“As Thanksgiving approaches, I find myself appreciating the little things that made these 42 years so rewarding. The unexpected moments, the stories that stayed with me long after the cameras stopped rolling, and the opportunity to spend 33 years doing a job that connected me to this community in ways I never imagined.”

For the past 12 years at Action News Jax, Amato has been a trusted voice and familiar face for viewers across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

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“Morning after morning, Phil has been there for Jacksonville,” said Omesh Somaru, Vice President and General Manager of WFOX/WJAX TV. “Phil’s commitment to journalism and connection to this community have made a lasting impact. We are grateful for everything Phil has brought to our stations and our viewers, and we congratulate Phil on a remarkable career.”

Amato currently serves as weekday morning co-anchor of Action News Jax This Morning.

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“Over the years, Phil has covered the stories and shared the moments that have shaped the Jacksonville community, becoming part of the morning routine for generations of viewers,” added Jason Balthazar, News Director at Action News Jax.

Action News Jax will celebrate Amato’s career and contributions during his final days on the air, culminating with his last broadcast on Wednesday, November 25.

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