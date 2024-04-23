Local

Action News Jax, WOKV win prestigious awards from Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Action News Jax awarded Best TV Station

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax and its partner WOKV won awards for the Best Overall TV Station of the Year and Best Overall Radio Station of the Year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The awards were presented by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists at an event on Sunday night.

Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan accepted the award for the TV station.

Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes also won an award for Best Individual Breaking News Coverage for her coverage of the FAA outage early last year.

Read: Jacksonville Beach Police Chief proposes safety measures after deadly St. Patrick’s Day shootings

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!