Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez to emcee Mayor’s Masked Ball to support UNCF, Edward Waters University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Join Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez as she emcees the United Negro College Fund’s Mayor’s Masked Ball, supporting Edward Waters University, on Friday, March 22.

The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront and begins at 6 p.m.

This gala supports UNCF’s mission of investing in better futures.

More than 500 corporate partners, educators, religious leaders, and community influencers are expected to attend, including Mayor Donna Deegan as the host, as well as President and CEO of Edward Waters University, A. Zachary Faison Jr., J.D.

With the help of the Northeast Florida community, $585,000 was awarded last year in scholarships and programs for UNCF-member HBCUs and other colleges and universities, including Edward Waters University.

More information on tickets and sponsorships can be found at the event website: uncf.org/jaxmmb.

