Active wildfire could impact visibility for drivers in Clay, Putnam counties: FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC ⚠️

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution due to an active wildfire. It’s burning in the area of Sun Garden and Warner roads which could impact US Highway 17 in Clay and Putnam counties an FHP news release states.

“Visibility may deteriorate quickly due to smoke/fog type conditions, especially during the night time and early morning hours,” the news release states. “Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid a collision and utilize their low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.”

Signs alerting drivers to smoky condition have been requested, FHP said.

