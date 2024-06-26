Local

After 5 years of service Glynn County K9 calls it a career

After 5 years with the department, K9 Rossi is calling it a career and will enjoy retirement with his handler, Officer Monks.

K9 Rossi has announced his retirement After 5 years with the department, K9 Rossi is calling it a career and will enjoy retirement with his handler, Officer Monks. (Glynn County Police Department)

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — It’s time to live his best life yet.

After serving five years with the Glynn County Police Department, K9 Officer Rossi is ready for the retired life.

Rossi is a German Shepherd trained in obedience, apprehension, evidence search, building search, narcotics, paraphilia, and firearms detection. With his handler, Officer Kevin Monks, Rossi has been involved in many narcotics and firearms recoveries.

Glynn County PD thanked Rossi for his service and congratulated this “beautiful Shepherd” on his retirement.

Rossi will get to spend his well-deserved time away from work with Officer Monks and his family.

K9 Rossi has been serving with the Glynn County Police Department since 2019.

K9 Rossi and Officer Monks K9 Rossi has been serving with the Glynn County Police Department since 2019. (Glynn County Police Department)

