After Helene: Which Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia schools are open following the storm?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As communities across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia recover from the impact of Hurricane Helene, school districts are announcing their reopening plans. While some schools will welcome students back as early as Sept. 30, others remain closed or undecided, leaving many families awaiting further updates.

The following is a list of school districts that are open and closed after Helene.

Northeast Florida :

Duval County Public Schools : Reopening Sept. 30

: Reopening Sept. 30 Clay County District Schools : Reopening Sept. 30

: Reopening Sept. 30 St. Johns County School District : Reopening Sept. 30

: Reopening Sept. 30 Nassau County School District : Reopening Sept. 30

: Reopening Sept. 30 Putnam County School District : Reopening Sept. 30

: Reopening Sept. 30 Baker County School District : Reopening Sept. 30

: Reopening Sept. 30 Bradford County School District : Reopening on Sept. 30

: Reopening on Sept. 30 Columbia County Schools : Reopening Oct. 1

: Reopening Oct. 1 Union County School District: Reopening Sept. 30

Southeast Georgia:

Camden County Schools : Due to the widespread impacts of Hurricane Helene and power outages in Camden County, Camden County Schools will remain closed on Monday, September 30.

: Due to the widespread impacts of Hurricane Helene and power outages in Camden County, Camden County Schools will remain closed on Monday, September 30. Glynn County Schools : Closed through at least Oct. 1.

: Closed through at least Oct. 1. Charlton County School System : Charlton County Schools will re-open for students and staff on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

: Charlton County Schools will re-open for students and staff on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Ware County Schools : All Ware County schools will be closed for the rest of the week, with a reevaluation scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4 to determine if it is safe to reopen next week.

: All Ware County schools will be closed for the rest of the week, with a reevaluation scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4 to determine if it is safe to reopen next week. Pierce County School District : Closed until further notice.

: Closed until further notice. Brantley County School System: Power is back at all seven schools and schools are being evaluated for safety and an opening date will be announced after that.

