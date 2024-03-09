Local

After Jacksonville child made to get off bus at wrong stop, STA continuing to work with DCPS, NAACP

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Student Transportation of America is responding to backlash after one of its bus drivers made a 6-year-old girl get off at the wrong bus stop on Dunn Avenue in December.

A spokesperson for STA sent the following statement to Action News Jax on Friday:

“Student Transportation of America (STA) can confirm that our leadership team members are in ongoing dialogue with both our District partners at Duval County Public Schools and representatives from the Jacksonville NAACP chapter regarding transportation best practices. We arranged a productive meeting earlier today and anticipate continued conversation. Our highest priority is always to provide safe and reliable transportation services to DCPS students, and we thank everyone involved in these discussions.”

—  Student Transportation of America

Action News Jax spoke with the child’s family last month.

“She was just left to the wolves,” Joseph Simmons, the child’s father, said.

The family told us they reached out to the Jacksonville NAACP, which is why STA met with them and DCPS.

The STA spokesperson said the driver wasn’t aware of a stop added to their route for the student.

Simmons told Action News Jax that a Good Samaritan stopped to help his daughter.

