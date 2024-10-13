After Milton: Florida Attorney General warns of disaster-related scams

FLORIDA — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians about scammers looking to profit off of Hurricane Milton.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

You should be looking for debris-removal scams, contractor scams, and other disaster-related schemes.

Moody offered the following tips to help avoid being scammed:

Watch out for anyone who approaches unsolicited about tree removal

Get multiple written estimates and ask whether debris removal is included in the estimate

Research a company thoroughly

Check for proof of insurance and verify with the insurer that the policy is current

Never pay the full amount upfront, and do not make a final payment until completely satisfied with the work.

It’s common to see charity scams pop up too. Here’s a list of tips:

Beware of fake charities with similar names to well-known organizations

Avoid solicitors that use high-pressure tactics or are hesitant to provide additional information about the charitable organization

Consider donating to an established disaster-relief charity

Ensure the charity is an accredited organization with the Better Business Bureau by searching the BBB Wise Giving Alliance website at Give.org and research the organization’s giving history at CharityNavigator.org

FEMA funds are now available. While eeking assistance, keep the following in mind:

No state or federal disaster-relief agency will call asking for personal information

State and federal workers carry identification and will not ask for or accept cash

Know that applications for FEMA relief programs are free and can be accessed at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1(800) 621-FEMA

Beware of anyone who offers to fill out, assist with or expedite an application as they may be seeking access to personal information

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If your property is damaged, follow these tips when hiring a contractor:

Get at least three written, itemized estimates on bids or repairs

Watch out for unsolicited offers or contractors claiming to perform repairs at a discount with leftover supplies from another job

Research a company and its reputation—look for references online, or ask a friend

Check to see if a company is properly licensed, insured and if there are any consumer complaints filed against a licensed contractor at MyFloridaLicense.com

Make sure a contractor is bonded and verified with a bonding agency

Read the entire contract, including the fine print, before signing to ensure it includes the required buyer’s right to cancel language. Understand penalties that may be imposed for cancellation

Insist on releases of any liens that could be placed on the property from all subcontractors prior to making final payments. Homeowners may unknowingly have liens placed against their properties by suppliers or subcontractors who did not get paid by the contractor. If the contractor fails to pay the homeowner, the liens will remain on the title

Never pay the full amount of a repair expense upfront, and research the company thoroughly before providing large deposits

Do not sign a certificate of completion or make final payment until satisfied with the work performed

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Some companies may insist on using expensive tests to determine water safety. Follow these tips:

Ask for proof of identification if someone claims to be a representative of a city, county or utility provider needing to inspect a water main or well

Check for water safety alerts as provided by local media and utility providers

Contact a local health or utility department if it is uncertain that water being used is safe. Seek advice from state or local health departments to determine what tests should be performed and to help find certified testers nearby

If in doubt, boil water vigorously for one to three minutes—or drink bottled water

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.