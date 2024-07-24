After nearly 10 years, Action News Jax’s John Bachman will sign off to start a new adventure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a big change to tell you about here at Action News Jax.

After nearly 10 years on the anchor desk, in our newsroom and our community, John Bachman will be stepping away to a job outside TV news.

As John puts it, “It has become clear to me that now is the perfect time for me to turn a page in my career and do something new and different – something I have been thinking about doing for years.”

And so, John will be stepping away from the desk and the newsroom on Wednesday, July 24, and with a partner, he’ll be launching a new communications company, based locally. This move also allows John and his family to remain here in the area they have grown to love, Northeast Florida.

“John is a newsroom leader, a terrific journalist, and a cheerleader for our community. We will miss him but know his talents will be put to good use helping local people and businesses in his new venture,” News Director Jason Balthazar said.

Tune into CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday as we say thank you to John for nearly 10 years of reporting important local stories in our communities.

