After thousands of dollars in LEGOs stolen, nonprofit to hold donation to help children with cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Sun., Jan. 7 V for Victory will be holding a LEGO donation event meant to help children battling cancer.

Action News Jax told you last week when tens of thousands of dollars worth of LEGO toys were stolen from the nonprofit located in San Marco.

V for Victory supports more than 600 families battling cancer by providing everyday services like lawn care, home cleaning, and car repairs. The Legos are meant to offer a piece of joy to pediatric warriors. But that was all stripped away when Jacklyn Overby, Executive Director of V for Victory, found hundreds of Lego sets missing from their warehouse.

To help replace the toys, V for Victory said it will open its doors for donations of new LEGO sets or fully built LEGO sets with instruction manuals.

The Bricks of Love event will begin on Sun., Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at the V for Victory LEGO store located at 4466 Hendricks Ave. It will end at noon.

“V for Victory served over 825 families in 2023 as they battled cancer, distributing just over 2,000 LEGO sets to local children receiving cancer treatment,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “Over $46,000 in LEGO sets were stolen last week, robbing hundreds of children of the joy of receiving these toys.”

The San Marco nonprofit is also accepting cash donations. You can help the cause by clicking here.

