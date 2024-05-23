Airbnb reaffirms effort to crack down on parties before Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Airbnb says it’s implementing measures ahead of Memorial Day weekend to crack down on parties in Florida.

The home rental company is blocking certain one-night and two-night reservations for entire home listings in Florida and across the U.S. during Memorial Day and Fourth of July Weekends, Airbnb announced in a news release Wednesday.

It’s using technology to identify and prevent high-risk bookings.

Last year, similar initiatives resulted in 9,300 people being deterred from booking entire home listings in Florida over the summer weekend holidays, according to Airbnb.

In Jacksonville, about 300 people were deterred.

This comes as Airbnb identifies several Florida cities among the top-searched domestic destinations for Memorial Day weekend.

