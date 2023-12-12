AirDrop security threat prompts lockouts at three Duval County schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a recent communication to families of San Pablo Elementary School and Fletcher Middle School, Duval County Public Schools announced a security threat had prompted immediate lockout measures at Fletcher High School, and the two other schools.

The school district assured parents that all students and staff across the three institutions are currently safe.

According to the released statement, a student at Fletcher High School reportedly received a message via AirDrop from an unidentified sender, containing a threat to conduct a shooting.

As a response to a potential security threat, Fletcher High School has been placed under lockout. As a precautionary measure, San Pablo Elementary and Fletcher Middle School have also implemented security measures. Currently, nobody is allowed to enter or exit the building, and law enforcement is on-site to ensure safety.

As the situation unfolds, concerned parents are advised to stay tuned for further updates from Duval County Public Schools regarding the ongoing security measures and any developments related to the reported threat.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information.

