Alanis Morissette coming to Daily’s Place this fall, tickets on sale now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bold Events announced that 7-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette is coming to Jacksonville on Sept. 21.

Known for her emotive mezzo-soprano voice and confessional songwriting, Morissette followed her wildly popular Jagged Little Pill debut album with 9 more acclaimed albums.

Tickets are on sale now! For complete tour and ticket information visit dailysplace.com.

