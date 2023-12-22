Local

UPDATE: Boy reported missing in Middleburg was found safe

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

MISSING: Dawson Wheeler, 10 Call the Clay Co. Sheriff's Office if you see him. (Credit: Clay Co. Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Middleburg, Fla. — UPDATE: Dawson has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Dawson Wheeler, 10, in the 4000 block of Bonanza Court in Middleburg.

The little boy with Down Syndrome was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and camo Hey Dudes.

He’s 4 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If you see him, immediately call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

MISSING: Dawson Wheeler Call 904-264-6512 immediately if you see him. (Credit: Clay Co. Sheriff's Office)

Read: Florida State has sued the ACC, setting the stage for a fight to leave over revenue concerns

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!