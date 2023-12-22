UPDATE: Boy reported missing in Middleburg was found safe

Middleburg, Fla. — UPDATE: Dawson has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Dawson Wheeler, 10, in the 4000 block of Bonanza Court in Middleburg.

The little boy with Down Syndrome was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and camo Hey Dudes.

He’s 4 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

If you see him, immediately call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

MISSING: Dawson Wheeler Call 904-264-6512 immediately if you see him. (Credit: Clay Co. Sheriff's Office)

