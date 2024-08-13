All athletic events, activities at Palatka Jr-Sr High School cancelled after student dies ‘unexpectedly’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Palatka Junior-Senior High School (PJSHS) announced the cancellation of all athletic events and activities for today following the unexpected death of a student earlier this morning.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach conveyed his heartfelt condolences, saying, “There are not words to express the sorrow we feel for the family, friends, classmates, staff of Palatka Junior-Senior High and teammates of the student who died unexpectedly this morning.”

“As parents, our hearts break for his parents. As the agency charged with the safety of our schools, our concern is now turned to the well-being of this student’s family and the students, faculty, and staff of PJSHS,” DeLoach continued.

The sheriff’s office urged the community to rally around the school and the grieving family during this difficult time. “We ask the community to lend their support to PJSHS as they navigate this difficult time while only at the beginning of the school year and to keep this child’s family in your prayers,” the statement concluded.

Details surrounding the student’s death have not been released. The school and community are expected to mourn the loss while offering support to those affected.

