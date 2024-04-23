All Elite Wrestling returns to Jacksonville this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The home for All Elite Wrestling is Jacksonville and there are two shows this week at Daily’s Place highlighting Tony Khan’s company.

AEW is coming off an historic show when Swerve Strickland won the world championship belt. He’s the first African American wrestler in AEW history to win the championship belt.

There are two shows this week. Wednesday, April 24th with AEW Dynamite and Saturday, April 27th with AEW Rampage/Collision.

The shows collide with a busy week in Jacksonville as the Jaguars are set to pick 17th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft. Khan will be busy working both operations as the draft will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Strickland joined the Brent & Austen Show on Tuesday to discuss his journey to the top of AEW and the responsibility that comes with being one of the faces of the sport.

