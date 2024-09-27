All flights from JIA canceled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All flights departing from the Jacksonville International Airport are currently canceled, according to the airport website.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This is for flights departing between 5:05 a.m. to 8 a.m.

All airlines are impacted: American, Delta, Southwest, and United.

Click here to monitor your flight status.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.