All flights from JIA canceled

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All flights departing from the Jacksonville International Airport are currently canceled, according to the airport website.

This is for flights departing between 5:05 a.m. to 8 a.m.

All airlines are impacted: American, Delta, Southwest, and United.

