All northbound Roosevelt Blvd. lanes blocked due to crash with injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard were block Wednesday morning due to a crash with injuries. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert just after 6 a.m. stating that the accident occurred in the 6400 block of the roadway.

According to NAS Jacksonville, the crash is fatal at the Allegheny Gate on U.S. Highway 17 going south. The gate is blocked in both directions.

